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Government withdraws Jan Vishwas amendment bill from Lok Sabha

The bill would be reintroduced after incorporating recommendations of the Lok Sabha select committee, officials said later.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:05 IST
India NewsLok SabhaPiyush GoyalBill

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