<p>Amid the ongoing Parliament's Budget sessions, the government on Tuesday has withdrawn a bill from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha </a>which seeks to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to enhance trust-based governance.</p><p>After seeking permission of the House, Union Commerce Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> withdrew The Jan Vishwas (Amendment Of Provisions) Bill, 2025.</p>.<p>According to the officials, the bill would be reintroduced after incorporating recommendations of the Lok Sabha select committee.</p>.<p>While a pending bill can be withdrawn after seeking permission of the House, a law can be repealed by bringing a repealing bill. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>