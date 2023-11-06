'Governors not elected authorities,' SC expresses displeasure over states filing plea on pendency of bills

New Delhi: In a stern message, the Supreme Court on Monday said the Governors should not forget that they are not elected authorities, as it expressed its displeasure over the state governments approaching the top court over the failure of the constitutional body to deal with pending bills passed by state legislatures.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also voiced its concern over frequent clashes between governors and the state governments saying both sides need to do soul searching.

Taking up a plea by Punjab government against pendency of seven bills, the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide details on action taken by the Governor in the matter.

“Why should parties be required to move to Supreme Court for convening the budget session. These are matters to be decided by Governor and Chief Minister,” the bench said.

"Governors should not be oblivious of the fact that they are not elected authorities," the bench said.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Punjab government, said the Speaker has simply reconvened the Vidhan Sabha, and the Vidhan Sabha had passed seven bills, and the Governor is not signing saying that on prorogation you cannot reconvene.

Singhvi said this matter required consideration from the court, as the Governor is keeping the seven bills passed by the entire Vidhan Sabha pending.

The court, however, asked Singhvi, "Where do you get this from that he's not giving assent because it is prorogued?"

Singhvi said four bills were sent in June and the letter was sent by Governor to the CM raising objection to the convening of the session and the CM replied but the Governor raised the same objection.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the governor, submitted that the Governor has taken some action in the matter. He said he would provide the details on Friday. He also expressed concern over the State Assemblies using the House for abuse of constitutional authorities.

As Singhvi referred to Telangana matter, the bench noted that this happened in another state also and asked, "Why the parties should have to come to the Supreme Court. This has to stop".