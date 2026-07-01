Governor’s remission powers override statutory policy: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: In a significant ruling on the interplay between constitutional and statutory powers, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday held that a remission policy framed by a state government under the Governor’s powers under Article 161 of the Constitution cannot be overridden by a subsequent statutory policy issued under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).</p><p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh declared that Haryana’s 2002 remission policy — routed through the Governor under Article 161 — remains operative and applicable, despite the State’s 2008 statutory policy framed under Sections 432 and 433 CrPC. </p>.'Rs 370 Biryani' row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, live streaming platforms.<p>"It need not be said that a statutory policy cannot override an exercise of power under Article 161, for that power is distinct and independent, uninfluenced by any other power, more so statutory in nature," the bench said.</p><p>The court also held its own 2021 judgment in State of Haryana Vs Raj Kumar as per incuriam for contradicting the binding larger bench decision in State of Haryana Vs Jagdish (2010).</p><p>The verdict came on an appeal filed by a life convict, convicted in 2009 for the murder of a 12-year-old child, whose application for premature release after serving over 14 years in prison was rejected by the Haryana government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. </p><p>The authorities had insisted that the convict was governed by the stricter 2008 policy, which required 20 years of actual imprisonment and 25 years total for eligibility.</p><p>Examining the two policies, the bench noted that the 2002 policy explicitly required remission cases to be placed before the Governor for orders under Article 161, while the 2008 policy invoked the CrPC provisions and sought approval of the Chief Minister.</p><p>The bench drew strength from the three-judge bench ruling in Jagdish, which had recognised a similar 1993 Haryana remission policy as an exercise of constitutional powers under Article 161. </p><p>Since the 2002 policy was materially identical, the subsequent statutory policy could not supersede it, the court held.</p><p>The two-judge bench’s contrary view in Raj Kumar (2021) — that the 2002 policy was merely statutory because it did not expressly mention Article 161 — was held unsustainable and per incuriam in light of the binding precedent.</p>.Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras High Court’s blanket ban on cow slaughter.<p>Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court directed the Haryana government to reconsider the appellant’s remission application under the 2002 policy within four weeks. </p><p>However, the ruling will apply prospectively and will not reopen cases where remission applications have already been decided, the court clarified.</p>