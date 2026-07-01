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Governor’s remission powers override statutory policy: Supreme Court

"It need not be said that a statutory policy cannot override an exercise of power under Article 161, for that power is distinct and independent, uninfluenced by any other power, more so statutory in nature," the bench said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtremission

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