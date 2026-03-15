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'Govt acting in supreme interest of nation': RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on West Asia conflict

Asked about the Iran-US-Israel conflict that has entered the third week, the RSS general secretary said, 'We want peace in the world.'
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSSWest AsiaDattatreya Hosabale

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