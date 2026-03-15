<p>Samalakha: Amid the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) on Sunday called for peace in the world and stressed that the Union government was taking all steps in the supreme interest of the nation.</p><p>RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was replying to queries during a media briefing on the three-day meet of the Sangh's top decision-making body -- Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS).</p><p>Asked about the Iran-US-Israel conflict that has entered the third week, the RSS general secretary said, "We want peace in the world."</p>.RSS chief stresses need to unite Hindu society, pitches for 3 children in Hindu families.<p>He said wars take place because of many reasons, and this war should end as soon as possible.</p><p>"The life of common people should be peaceful and happy, and we also want this," he said at the press conference.</p><p>The top RSS leader said he will not analyse the reasons behind the war.</p><p>He further said the Indian government is making all efforts that are in the best interest of the people of the country.</p><p>"What is in the supreme interest of the nation, they (the Indian government) are doing that. What they are doing is right," he told reporters here.</p><p>To a question on protests that erupted at some places in India following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hosabale said people can express emotions on the death of a person, but it should be done in a peaceful manner.</p><p>"If such things happen, they should be done peacefully. It should not be against any sect or community," he said.</p><p>The three-day meet of ABPS, which began in Pattikalyana in Panipat on March 13, was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Hosabale.</p>