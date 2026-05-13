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Govt approves Rs 37,500-cr incentive to promote coal gasification projects

The decision was taken aiming to boost clean energy production and reducing dependence on forex-guzzling imports.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsNew DelhiCoalEnergyUnion Cabinet

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