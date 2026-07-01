Centre asks Meta to halt WhatsApp 'username feature' in India, seeks reply in 3 days

<p>The Centre asked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta </a>not to roll out WhatsApp's username feature until consultations on this issue are completed, citing privacy and fraud concerns, as per reports. </p><p>It further asked Meta to furnish a detailed explanation on username feature within 3 days. </p>.Risk of impersonation over WhatsApp's username feature, Centre to look into it.<p>Meta earlier this week announced the 'Username' feature for WhatsApp. Though it will be officially launched later this year, subscribers are advised to reserve their preferred 'username' before it may be taken away by others.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>