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Centre asks Meta to halt WhatsApp 'username feature' in India, seeks reply in 3 days

Meta earlier this week announced the 'Username' feature for WhatsApp.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:03 IST
India NewsWhatsAppMetafeature

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