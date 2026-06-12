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Govt bars bulk industrial petrol, diesel purchases through petrol pumps

The differential arose as state-owned oil companies modulated retail prices to insulate common users from the spike in cost that followed the West Asia crisis.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 01:19 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 01:19 IST
India NewsdieselPetrolWest Asia

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