india

Govt calls all-party meet a day ahead of Parliament special session

'The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email', Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 09:25 IST

The government has called for an all-party floor leaders' meet on September 17, 4:30 pm, a day ahead of the start of the Parliament Special Session.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on X announcing the meeting, saying "The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email."

He added that a letter would follow.

There has been much speculation over what the upcoming session will be about, with many positing that the government might push through a name change to Bharat. The most recent invitation from the 'President of Bharat' to G20 delegates, and PM Narendra Modi's nameplate reading 'Bharat' during the summit has only added fuel to the fire.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, has already written a detailed letter to the PM on issues that the Opposition parties would like discussed in the upcoming session.

(Published 13 September 2023, 09:25 IST)
