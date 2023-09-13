Govt calls all-party meet a day ahead of Parliament special session

He added that a letter would follow.

There has been much speculation over what the upcoming session will be about, with many positing that the government might push through a name change to Bharat. The most recent invitation from the 'President of Bharat' to G20 delegates, and PM Narendra Modi's nameplate reading 'Bharat' during the summit has only added fuel to the fire.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, has already written a detailed letter to the PM on issues that the Opposition parties would like discussed in the upcoming session.