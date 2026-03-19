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Govt classifies energy data as national security matter; mandates disclosure across oil, gas chain

The move comes amid heightened energy security concerns after the war in the Middle East disrupted its gas and LPG supplies.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsOilnational securitygas

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