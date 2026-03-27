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Govt clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore

The ministry said the induction of medium transport aircraft by replacing the transport fleet of AN32 and IL76 will meet the strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements of the services.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsRajnath Singhdefence ministrymilitary hardware

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