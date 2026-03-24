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Govt convenes all-party meet on West Asia conflict on March 25

Modi had addressed both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the issue on Monday and Tuesday, amid the Opposition demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in West Asia.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest Asia

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