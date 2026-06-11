Govt cuts excise duty on higher ethanol-blended petrol to nil; check details

<p>The Union government has expanded Central Excise duty exemptions for higher ethanol-blended petrol, adding fuel blends containing up to 30% ethanol through a notification issued by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ministry%20of%20Finance">Ministry of Finance</a> on June 10.</p><p>Issued by the Department of Revenue as Notification No. 26/2026-Central Excise, the order amends an earlier 2017 notification under the Central Excise Act, 1944, by inserting four new categories of ethanol-petrol blends eligible for a “Nil” rate of Central Excise duty.</p>.<p>The newly added categories include blends containing 22% ethanol and 78% petrol (5E), 25% ethanol and 75% petrol (5F), 27% ethanol and 73% petrol (5G), and 30% ethanol and 70% petrol (5H).</p><p>According to the notification, the exemption applies only if the blends meet specific conditions. These include payment of the applicable duties and taxes on both petrol and ethanol used in the blend and compliance with the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 19850.</p>