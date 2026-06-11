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Govt cuts excise duty on higher ethanol-blended petrol to nil; check details

The newly added categories include blends containing 22% ethanol and 78% petrol (5E), 25% ethanol and 75% petrol (5F), 27% ethanol and 73% petrol (5G), and 30% ethanol and 70% petrol (5H).
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 03:21 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 03:21 IST
India NewsPetroleumUnion governmentExcise dutycentral excise

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