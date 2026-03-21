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Govt decides to remove domestic airfare caps from March 23

The airfare caps removal will be effective from March 23, according to an order issued by the civil aviation ministry.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 18:01 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 18:01 IST
India NewsIndiGo AirlinesairfareAircraftCentre

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