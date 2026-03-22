Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt directs faster processing of city gas projects, hikes commercial LPG allocation to ease supply stress

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have also been advised to shift to PNG as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on liquefied petroleum gas.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us