<p>New Delhi: The government on Tuesday eased norms for foreign direct investment from all countries, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, that share land borders with India, sources said.</p>.<p>They said press note 3 of 2020 has been amended in this regard.</p>.<p>The decision was taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p>.<p>Under this press note, foreign companies having shareholders from these countries required mandatory government approval for investments in India in any sector.</p>.<p>Countries that share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.</p>.<p>China stands at the 23rd position with only 0.32 per cent share (USD 2.51 billion) in the total FDI equity inflow reported in India from April 2000 to December 2025.</p>.<p>Ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.</p>.<p>Following these tensions, India banned over 200 Chinese mobile apps like TikTok, WeChat, and Alibaba's UC browser.</p>.<p>Though India has received minimal FDI from China, bilateral trade between the two nations has grown multi-fold.</p>.<p>China has emerged the second-largest trading partner of India.</p>.<p>In 2024-25, India's exports to China contracted 14.5 per cent to USD 14.25 billion as against USD 16.66 billion in 2023-24. Imports, however, rose 11.52 per cent in 2024-25 to USD 113.45 billion against USD 101.73 billion in 2023-24. The trade deficit was widened to USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25 from USD 85 billion in 2023-24.</p>.<p>During April-January 2025-26, India's exports to China rose 38.37 per cent to USD 15.88 billion, while imports rose 13.82 per cent to USD 108.18 billion. Trade deficit stood at USD 92.3 billion.</p>