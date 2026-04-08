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Govt expands commercial LPG allocation to bulk consumers

Recently, several industries urged the Centre to allocate commercial LPG to them to continue their production.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsLPGWest Asiawar

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