Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt expands verification of cleaner fuel dispensers via private testing centres

The ministry pointed out that the reforms will allow state legal metrology departments to focus more on inspections, enforcement, and addressing consumer grievances.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsLPGLNGHydrogenCNGverification

Follow us on :

Follow Us