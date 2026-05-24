<p>The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has amended the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013, to authorise Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs) to verify hydrogen, LPG, LNG, and CNG fuel dispensers.</p>.<p>The amendment increases the total number of instrument categories that can be verified through GATCs from 18 to 23, as the country pushes for wider adoption of cleaner fuels.</p>.<p>According to the revised rules, verification fees have been fixed at Rs 5,000 per nozzle for petrol and diesel dispensers, while Rs 10,000 per nozzle will be charged for CNG, LPG, LNG, and hydrogen dispensers.</p>.<p>"The move is expected to enhance the availability of verification services, improve efficiency and support the growing adoption of cleaner fuels across the country," the ministry said in a statement.</p>.<p>GATCs are privately operated facilities approved by the government that possess the required technical expertise to conduct verification and re-verification of weights and measures under the Legal Metrology Act.</p>.Govt strengthens legal metrology with 40 new GATC certificates : Pralhad Joshi .<p>The framework aims to augment national verification capacity beyond the limited resources of state government departments. Under the amended rules, state governments have been empowered to notify additional categories of instruments for verification by GATCs based on local needs.</p>.<p>Additionally, officers of the rank of Joint Secretary and above can now approve related matters to reduce processing delays.</p>.<p>The ministry pointed out that the reforms will allow state legal metrology departments to focus more on inspections, enforcement, and addressing consumer grievances. </p>.<p>The changes are also in line with recommendations of the International Organization of Legal Metrology, the statement added.</p>