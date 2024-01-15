Govt has been dedicated to poor in last 10 years, will develop if welfare schemes reach all: PM Modi

His government has exerted its full force to ensure that the extremely backward among the tribal population benefit from its every scheme, he said.

Modi also credited guidance from President Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman head of state, for the PM-JANMAN scheme, saying as someone who has come from the same background she often spoke about the issues facing them during her interactions with him.

Noting that Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya in the run-up to the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the temple there, he said the festival is also being celebrated in the homes of these one lakh families who have received the first instalment of the funds to construct their own houses.

This is a matter of big happiness for him, the prime minister said.

Those who were always ignored earlier have not only been reached out by him but also worshipped, he said.