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Govt hikes commercial LPG allocation to 50% as domestic output improves

The three-week-long war in the Middle East disrupted energy supplies to India, leading to initial curtailment in LPG supplies to commercial establishments.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:16 IST
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