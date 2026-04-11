<p>New Delhi: The government on Saturday hiked export duty, or windfall tax, on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diesel">diesel </a>to Rs 55.5 per litre and on aviation fuel ATF to Rs 42 a litre.</p>.<p>The duty hikes would be applicable with immediate effect, the finance ministry said in a notification.</p>.<p>The government had, on March 26, imposed an export duty of Rs 21.50 a litre on diesel, and Rs 29.5 per litre on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). The duties were levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>They were also aimed at not allowing exporters to take undue advantage due to price differences, as globally crude oil prices had risen since the beginning of the war.</p>.US is clearing Strait of Hormuz as 'Iran is losing big': Trump.<p>On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.</p>.<p>On April 8, Iran, the United States and Israel agreed on a two-week ceasefire in the war that tore across the Middle East and disrupted the global energy market.</p>.<p>Export duty on petrol continues to remain nil. </p>