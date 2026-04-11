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Govt hikes windfall tax on diesel to Rs 55.5/litre, ATF to Rs 42/litre

The duty hikes would be applicable with immediate effect, the finance ministry said in a notification.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTaxdiesel

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