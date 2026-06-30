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Govt hikes windfall tax on petrol, cuts levy on diesel, aviation turbine fuel exports

The Finance Ministry, in a notification, said the duty hikes will be effective from July 1.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsdieselPetrolwindfall taxesaviation turbine fuel

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