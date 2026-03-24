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Govt hints at early end to Budget session amid state poll campaigning

A senior floor manager of the party said that the proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam could be introduced during a special session called after the polls.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsParliamentbudget session

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