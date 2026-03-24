<p>New Delhi: The government has hinted that the ongoing Budget session of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> could be adjourned ahead of schedule on Friday so that several members from poll-going states could campaign in their respective regions. Discussions with several parties are going on. </p><p>A senior floor manager of the party said that the proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam could be introduced during a special session called after the polls. “Upon the request of members including many of the Opposition, especially from the poll-bound states, we are discussing the possibility of an adjournment,” the leader said. </p><p>“Parliament can be called again after the elections to finish the pending business at a suitable date after the election to the assembly of five states,” the leader said, adding that House will not be prorogued. </p>.Indications of state govt curtailing Karnataka Budget session? Speaker says decision only after talks with Oppn.<p>Opposition leaders said that the issue was broached by the government but nothing has been finalised yet. </p><p>The government has been holding discussions with Opposition parties to bring in two amendments to the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam to delink it from the delimitation process. It was expected that the legislation would be introduced this weekend. </p><p>While it held discussions with the NCP (Sharad faction), AIMIM and YSRCP, more discussions are being planned with other parties. The government had also called for a meeting of NDA parties. </p><p>The government had sent feelers to the Congress and Samajwadi Party prior to that. </p><p>While the Parliament does not sit during weekends, last week the government had asked the Opposition if the Parliament can be run during the weekend on March 27-28 as it wants to bring in important legislation, and wants to make up for the losses of the disruptions. </p><p>The government has said that a cluster of public holidays this month, including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid, and Ram Navami, as the reason for asking for the March 28-29 Saturday-Sunday sitting. </p>