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Govt imposes windfall tax on petrol exports; cuts levy on diesel, ATF

The Finance Ministry, in a notification, said that the road and infrastructure cess will be nil on exports of petrol and diesel.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsTaxExportsPetrol

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