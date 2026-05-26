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Govt in process of installing anti-drone systems within 6 months to curb smuggling of narcotics: Amit Shah

A multi-layered 'four-point security grid' is essential to ensure comprehensive border security, he added.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsAmit ShahSmugglingNarcotics

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