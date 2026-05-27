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Govt insists on adequate petrol, diesel supplies; warns against industrial diversion

A high-level review involving chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, along with industry associations FICCI and CII, confirmed "no scarcity of petroleum products" on the ground.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsdieselPetrolsupply

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