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Govt introduces Jan Vishwas amendment bill in Lok Sabha

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada after incorporating recommendations of a select committee.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha

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