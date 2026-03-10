Menu
Govt invokes Essential Commodities Act to regulate supply of natural gas amid LPG shortage

The government issued a notification in this regard to regulate the availability, supply and equitable distribution of petroleum and petroleum products and natural gas.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 06:41 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 06:41 IST
