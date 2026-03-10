<p>The Union government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, amid growing calls from hotel associations across India to regulate LPG supply.</p><p>The government issued a notification in this regard to regulate the availability, supply and equitable distribution of petroleum and petroleum products and natural gas. </p><p>"The Central Government has assessed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in the disruption of liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and suppliers have invoked force majeure clause which would entail diversion of natural gas to the priority sectors," the notification read. </p>.<p>The petroleum and petroleum products are covered under entry 5 of the Schedule of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. </p><p>"The Central Government is conferred with the power under section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to regulate, inter alia, the supply and distribution of petroleum and petroleum products, as well as trade and commerce relating to the same, if it is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient to do so for maintaining or increasing supplies of petroleum and petroleum product or for securing their equitable distribution," it added.</p>