Govt launches campaign to reach over 44 lakh PVTG members, deliver benefits under PM-JANMAN

New Delhi: The government launched a nationwide campaign on Friday to inform and deliver benefits to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in 194 districts under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyaan (PM-JANMAN).

This campaign will run until September 10.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and his deputy, Durgadas Uikey, reviewed the progress of PM-JANMAN and discussed preparations for the campaign on Thursday, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said in a statement.