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Govt limits diesel sales to 200 litres per vehicle in a day, bars bulk users to buy through petrol pumps

Retail outlets can sell diesel only into a vehicle tank or PESO-approved container, and not more than 200 litres per customer or vehicle per day.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsdieselpetrol pump

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