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Govt may consider more relief packages for vulnerable sectors if West Asia crisis prolongs

International oil prices touched $119 per barrel earlier this month on the intensifying Iran war, before pulling back to around $100 a barrel.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsGovernmentOil pricesEnergyWest AsiaMiddle East

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