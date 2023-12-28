Govt may impose data deletion rules on users inactive for 3 years

As part of the implementation of yet-to-be-released data protection rules, the government may soon mandate online platforms to permanently do away with the personal data of users who have been “completely away” from their accounts for at least three years straight, according to a report on The Indian Express.

The proposal comes as a part of the draft executive rules of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which was notified last August.

A minimum of 25 rules have to be formulated to operationalise the act and these rules will apply to e-commerce platforms, online marketplaces and social media intermediaries alike, a senior government official was quoted saying by the publication.