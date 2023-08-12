Govt mental health body has inconspicuous presence and functioning even after five years: House panel

As a part of the Indian Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 the Union government in November 2018 formed the authority with mandated tasks like maintenance of a register and supervision of all mental health establishments, drafting norms for the quality and provision of services, and maintaining a register of mental health professionals in the country.

Five years down the line, the CMHA had a largely inconspicuous presence and functioning, the House panel noted, suggesting the government to develop a dedicated website for the authority and prepare annual reports on its objectives and achievements.

Similarly every state formed their own state-level authorities for keeping a state-level register of mental health facilities and doctors, besides receiving complaints.