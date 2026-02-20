<p>Union IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> on Friday said that the government is mulling to create a legal framework in order to address cybersecurity challenges and leverage emerging opportunities.</p>.AI Impact Summit 2026 | $250 billion investment commitment, says Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>"We also have to create a new legal framework for cybersecurity with all these challenges that we are facing today and the new opportunities that we have. The time has come when we, as a government and industry, need to align together to handle these threats," the minister said at the AI Impact Summit here.</p>