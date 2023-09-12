Govt, Navy collaborating with partners to 'reconstruct' ancient stitched ship, plan unique voyage

The journey of rediscovery and revival begins with the keel-laying ceremony scheduled on Tuesday, at Hodi Innovations, Goa, where Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, will preside as the chief guest, it said.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisor Council to the Prime Minister will also be present on the occasion, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.