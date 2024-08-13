Govt needs money to meet challenges, fund research & development, says Nirmala Sitharaman

"The government is just not talking. It is putting money in R&D (research and development).. Money that is earned out of taxation. That's my job so I will tell you that. My job is to generate revenue but not troubling people, I will assure that. But, even with that money comes because we also need to fund research," Sitharaman said while seeking a reply from the gathering that should there be more money for research? Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bhopal's Lok Sabha MP Alok Sharma and other dignitaries were present during the convocation.