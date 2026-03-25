<p>New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Tuesday notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to provide streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country. </p><p>The order address delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas, the statement from the Ministry said. </p> .<p>Published in the extraordinary Gazette, the order comes into immediate effect and establishes a comprehensive, transparent, and investor-friendly framework for efficient gas distribution, rapid infrastructure expansion, and equitable access to cleaner energy.</p><p>The Order aims to facilitate the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks, improve last-mile connectivity, and promote a shift towards cleaner fuels for cooking, transport and industrial purposes, thereby strengthening energy security and supporting India’s transition to a gas-based economy.</p><p>"The reform is designed to significantly improve ease of doing business by simplifying procedures, reducing regulatory bottlenecks, and creating a predictable and transparent operating environment for stakeholders, " the statement said. </p>