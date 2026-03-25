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Govt notifies order to strengthen natural gas infrastructure to improve ease of doing business

The order address delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas, the statement from the Ministry said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 01:13 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 01:13 IST
India Newsnatural gas

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