<p>New Delhi: The government, late Thursday, issued a notification stating that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhinyam 2023, which guarantees 33 per cent reservation to women in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha </a>and assemblies, will come into force from April 16, even as the Lok Sabha continues to debate an amendment to the Bill. </p><p>Wary of not shoring up the numbers, the ministry of law and justice issued a gazette notification stating: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints the 16th day of April, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”</p><p>Voting on the three Bills will be taken up today, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to deliver a speech before the passage of the bills, which is expected by 6 pm. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to speak around 3 pm. </p>.Women's quota amendment: Does NDA have required numbers to pass the bill in Parliament? .<p>On Thursday, the government introduced three Constitutional Amendment Bills, one to advance the implementation of the reservation by delinking it from the ongoing 2026 Census and linking it to the 2011 Census, another bill to bring in delimitation based on the 2011 Census, and a third to implement these in the Union Territories. However, as the bills needed a two-thirds majority, their passage was in question. </p><p>In 2023, when the women’s reservation bill was passed with the support of Opposition parties, the government had issued a notification on September 28, 2023. “It shall come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint,” the notification had stated.</p><p>While there is speculation that the bills could be sent to a select committee, the government sounded confident in passing the bills. </p><p>The Opposition has called the move to call a special session of three days to pass the bills a poll-time gimmick. However, a senior minister said that even if the bills are defeated the BJP stands to gain. “Women form half the vote, and if the Opposition rejects the Bills, we will go to women in villages, towns and all gram panchayats to tell them how the Opposition failed them,” the leader said. </p><p>Sources said that the government was confident of the Congress’s support for the early implementation of the women’s reservation, but the timing of the bills as well as the delimitation bills have ensured their withdrawal. </p>