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Govt notifies Women's Reservation Act ahead of crucial Lok Sabha vote

Voting on the three Bills will be taken up today, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to deliver a speech before the passage of the bills, which is expected by 6 pm.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha

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