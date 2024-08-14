Govt plans to provide financial incentives for development of critical minerals

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it plans to provide financial incentives for development of critical minerals, including lithium.

Speaking during the Budget Seminar on National Critical Minerals Mission, Mines Joint Secretary Veena Kumari Dermal said there will also be an emphasis on securing loans from multilateral financial institutions for the development of the sector.

The government, she said, will focus on global R&D collaboration across the critical minerals value chain.

To encourage the participation of Indian public and private sector companies in the acquisition of assets abroad, the government will provide targeted subsidies for mining, and for setting up evacuation infrastructure.