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Govt proposes increase of seats in Lok Sabha to 850; Bill shared with MPs

Recently, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared a Bill seeking to amend the Constitution for early implementation of 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsLok Sabha

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