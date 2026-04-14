<p>The government on Tuesday proposed to increase seats in Lok Sabha to 850 - 815 in states and 35 in Union Territories).</p><p>As per Constitution, at present there can be 530 seats from states and 20 from UTs. However, a delimitation commission had set total seats at 543</p><p>The govt has circulated the Constitution (131) amendment Bill with MPs.</p><p>Recently, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared a Bill seeking to amend the Constitution for early implementation of 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies as well as increasing the number of seats in the Lower House to 816.</p>