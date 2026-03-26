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Govt pushes for PNG amid LPG crisis: What's the difference between piped gas and liquefied gas

Though both fuels have been named as 'top priority' amidst the conflict, their usage, environmental impact, and supply vary in nature.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsfuelLPGgasPNG

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