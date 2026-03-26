<p>On Wednesday, the government issued a order to reduce reliance, stating they would discontinue the cooking gas Liquefied Petroleum Gas (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a>) supply to households if consumers fail to shift to using piped natural gas (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/png">PNG</a>), in case they have the connection availability.</p><p>In a method to tackle the LPG shortage due to the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, the switch to PNG has been recommended by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to prioritise the supply of LPG to regions that may lack such infrastructure. </p><p>Though both fuels have been named as "top priority" amidst the conflict, their usage, environmental impact, and supply vary in nature. </p>.Switch to piped gas if there's access or no LPG supply in 3 months: Centre amid fuel disruption scare.<p><strong>Piped Natural Gas (PNG)</strong></p><p>Also known as natural gas, PNG is a fossil fuel that is mainly comprised of methane, and is drawn out from reservoirs that are situated underground. It later undergoes heavy processing to remove impurities, and is convenient for domestic use, when compared to other conventional fuels. </p><p>Known for its cost-effectiveness and customer convenience, the PNG system is usually a pipeline-network that transports natural gas from processing plants to residential and commercial spaces. </p><p><strong>Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)</strong></p><p>Produced during refining of gas and oil products, LPG is one of the most used fuels. In areas where the option of PNG is not available, LPG cylinders are used to provide fuel for indoor and outdoor uses. Many refer to its installation as 'set-and-forget' method, as certain households use it for steady supply. </p><p>At a normal temperature, LPG exists as a gas, and it turns into liquid when subjected to a certain amount of pressure or cooling, making it easy to transport and store. </p>.West Asia conflict | Centre orders PNG users to surrender LPG cylinders.<p><strong>Access</strong> </p><p>PNG can help save money in the long run, and its affordable for consumers in comparison to spending on LPG, wood, other fuel types. Its biggest advantage is an absence of a "supplier", with the fuel being directly transported through an allotted pipe system for household usage. With continuous, round-the-clock supply, PNG is considered by many for its easy-to-access network. </p><p>LPG, as it is easy to store and transport, is considered for temperature control, and is efficient when compared to traditional fuels such as coal or wood. It reaches areas that lack PNG infrastructure, a main advantage in today's energy accessibility era. </p><p><strong>Safety</strong></p><p>PNG networks are equipped with features to adhere to the safety guidelines set by authorities, such as valves with automatic shut-off features in case of leaks. Also, as PNG is lighter than air, risks of an explosion are lesser as it it dissipates quickly. </p><p>LPG is highly inflammable and it is advised to not store it near electrical appliances and flammable items. As the gas settles closer to the ground, it increases risks of explosion. </p><p>Both the options are considered to be safe when handled by experts. </p><p><strong>Environmental impact</strong></p><p>PNG, during combustion, produces lesser air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions compared to LPG, making it a sustainable option. </p><p><strong>Cost difference</strong></p><p>PNG is considered to be less expensive per unit of energy, not taking into consideration its installation costs. The main difference in prices is the pre-paid and post-paid model for each of the fuel types. PNG users usually pay in the basis of usage during a period of time, a post-paid service for user convenience. On the other hand, LPG offers a pre-paid model, and payment for the refill of cylinders.</p>