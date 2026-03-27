Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt raises commercial LPG supply to 70% of pre-war demand

According to the letter, priority will be given to industries that rely on LPG for heating, and cannot switch to natural gas.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsLPGgas

Follow us on :

Follow Us