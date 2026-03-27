<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Friday increased commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG </a>allocations to states by 20 per cent, raising the quota to 70 per cent of pre-war demand to meet industrial requirements, including steel and automobiles.</p><p>In a letter to state chief secretaries, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal directed that the additional supply be prioritised for labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics, which support other essential sectors.</p><p>"In addition to the existing 50 per cent allocation, an additional 20 per cent is now proposed, that would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG," he wrote.</p><p>According to the letter, priority will be given to industries that rely on LPG for heating, and cannot switch to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/natural-gas">natural gas</a>.</p>.EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anand discuss West Asia crisis on G7 sidelines.<p>The government has reiterated that the country has enough petrol, diesel and LPG stocks to last at least two months with normal delivery cycles.</p><p>Panic buying and long queues at petrol pumps and LPG distributors in parts have been triggered by misinformation and rumours, Sharma said.</p><p>"There is no crisis or shortage," she said. "We have a sufficient amount of crude oil (raw material to make fuels like petrol and diesel). Our stocks of petrol and diesel are sufficient, and LPG supplies have been ensured."</p><p>All petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.</p><p>She advised citizens to avoid panic purchases and rely on official information, while encouraging the use of alternative fuels such as piped natural gas and electric cooking solutions.</p>