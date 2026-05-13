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Govt raises paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441/quintal for 2026-27

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MSP is 50% more than the cost of production.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsMSPpaddyKharif

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