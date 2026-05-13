Govt raises paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441/quintal for 2026-27

<p>New Delhi: The government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/msp">MSP</a>) for paddy by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441 per quintal for the 2026-27 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kharif">kharif</a> marketing season.</p>.<p>A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p>.Government hikes copra MSP by up to Rs 445 for 2026 season.<p>The support price for common and A-grade varieties has been increased by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 2,441 and Rs 2,461 per quintal, respectively, for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season (September-October).</p>.<p>Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MSP is 50 per cent more than the cost of production.</p>.<p>"Estimated payout to farmers would be Rs 2.60 lakh crore and annual procurement estimated at 824.41 lakh tonne," he added.</p>