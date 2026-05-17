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Govt raises Supreme Court judges strength from 33 to 37 by ordinance

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance 2026 was signed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, according to the notification published in the official gazette.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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