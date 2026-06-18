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Govt ratifies 8.25% EPF interest rate for FY'26, to be credited this month

EPFO provides the rate of interest on EPF after it gets ratified by the government through the finance ministry.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsEPF

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