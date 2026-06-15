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Govt releases producer price index data; to replace WPI in 5 years

Availability of both output and input PPI would give a better understanding of the price movements of output items vis-a-vis input items being used in an industry.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:11 IST
Business NewsWholesale Price IndexPPI

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