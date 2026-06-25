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Govt restores commercial LPG supplies to pre-West Asia crisis levels

The supply of bulk LPG, which had been suspended at the onset of the crisis, has also been partially resumed at 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsLPGWest Asiacrisis

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