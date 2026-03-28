<p>New Delhi: The government has revised the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme to set new deadlines and unit caps for e-scooters and e-rickshaws.</p>.<p>The Centre has revised the guidelines under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, whereby electric two-wheelers registered till July 31, 2026 and electric three-wheelers (e-rickshaws and e-carts) registered till March 31, 2028, shall be eligible for incentives.</p>.<p>The maximum ex-factory price to avail an incentive is capped at Rs 1.5 lakh for electric two-wheelers and Rs 2.5 lakh for electric three-wheelers (e-rickshaws and e-carts).</p>.Himachal Pradesh High Court issues notices to EC, others on PIL challenging Anurag Sharma's election to Rajya Sabha.<p>The PM E-DRIVE Scheme is a fund-limited scheme. The total payout under the Scheme shall be limited to the scheme outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.</p>.<p>"In case the funds for the Scheme or its relevant sub-components are exhausted prior to the terminal date of the Scheme, i.e. 31 March 2028, then the Scheme or its relevant sub-components will be closed accordingly, i.e. no further claims will be entertained," the Heavy Industries Ministry said in a notification.</p>.<p>However, the terminal date for registered electric two-wheelers shall be July 31, 2026, and the terminal date for registered electric three-wheelers (e-rickshaws & e-carts) shall be March 31, 2028, the notification added.</p>.<p>A terminal date under a scheme refers to the final deadline or cut-off date by which a specific action must be completed, or a beneficiary must be registered to become eligible for the scheme's benefits.</p>.<p>As the target for sub-component registered electric three-wheelers (L5) has already been achieved, this segment was closed on December 26, 2025.</p>.<p>Under PM E-DRIVE, the maximum number of registered vehicles to be supported has been capped at 24,79,120 for electric two-wheelers and 39,034 for e-Rickshaws and e-Carts. </p>