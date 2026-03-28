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Govt revises PM E-DRIVE scheme, sets new deadlines for e-scooters, e-rickshaws

The PM E-DRIVE Scheme is a fund-limited scheme. The total payout under the Scheme shall be limited to the scheme outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

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