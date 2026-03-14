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Government revokes detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said the Modi government is committed to providing 'all necessary safeguards' for the union territory.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsSonam Wangchuk

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