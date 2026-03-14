<p>Activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sonam%20Wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a> will be released from detention after spending nearly six months behind bars following violence during protests in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ladakh">Ladakh </a>over statehood demand. </p><p>The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said the Modi government is committed to providing “all necessary safeguards” for the union territory.</p><p>Announcing the decision through an official statement, the MHA said it remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms.</p>. <p>While the MHA has not promised statehood as demanded by Wangchuk and protesters, the move to release the leader is seen as a signal that the Union government has reached some understanding on taking forward the dialogue and to provide “necessary safeguards”. </p>.Sonam Wangchuk 'perfectly good', getting best of treatment: Centre to Supreme Court.<p>The protesters had been demanding that Ladakh be put under Schedule 6 of the Constitution.</p><p>Wangchuk was arrested under the contentious National Security Act on September 26 last year, two days after violence erupted in Leh during his indefinite hunger strike, and has been lodged in a jail in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. </p><p>So far, the government opposed to grant him bail in the Supreme Court, while alleging that his provocative statements had led to violence.</p><p>The MHA statement said Wangchuk was detained “against the backdrop of serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh” with a “view to maintaining public order” and he has “already undergone nearly half of the period" of detention under the NSA.</p><p>It said the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. </p><p>However, it said the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and the overall economy.</p><p>“The government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders,” the MHA said.</p>.Videos cited for his detention never shown to him, only saw thumbnails: Sonam Wangchuk's wife .<p>“In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” it said.</p><p>On September 24 last year, the MHA had blamed Wangchuk for the violence, claiming that he was misleading people through “provocative mention” of Arab Spring-style protest and “references to Gen Z protests in Nepal”.</p><p>It said the mob was incited by his "provocative statements" while on a hunger strike demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for the union territory. Four people were killed in police firing and 60 others injured during protests that saw attacks on a government building and a BJP office.</p><p>A day after the protest, the MHA also said that it has cancelled the licence of Wangchuk-founded ‘Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh’ (SECMOL) to collect foreign donations with “immediate effect”, claiming violation of laws in handling Rs 9.81 lakh in 2021-22.</p>