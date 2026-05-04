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Govt rules out bailout for oil firms despite mounting fuel losses

The companies have also begun booking losses on jet fuel (ATF) for the first time in over two decades.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsdieselPetrolPSUsATF

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