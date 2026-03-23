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Govt says 11 airlines exited in 10 years due to fin stress, other internal issues

Kingfisher Airlines had stopped operations in 2012.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsAirlinescivil aviation

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